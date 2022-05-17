Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.56 and its 200 day moving average is $321.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

