Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Accuray worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accuray by 171.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

