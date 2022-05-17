Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

