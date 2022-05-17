BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $60.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

