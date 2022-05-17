Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Centrus Energy worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.50). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $533,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,351,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,833,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,590 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

