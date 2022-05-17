Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
AHT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of AHT opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.