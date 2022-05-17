Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of AHT opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

