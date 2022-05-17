Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

