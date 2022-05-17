U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

NYSE USB opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.