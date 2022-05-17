One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

NYSE OLP opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $9,993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 282.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.