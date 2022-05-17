Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $4.62 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

