Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Computershare has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

