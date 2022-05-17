Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Ball stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

