Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.21) to €24.50 ($25.52) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

IDEXY stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

