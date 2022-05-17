Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LLAP opened at $3.76 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $151,181,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.

