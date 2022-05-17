Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

DOMA stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Doma by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

