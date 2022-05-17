Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €25.50 ($26.56) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($32.81) to €27.00 ($28.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.17) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.