CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.85.

CME stock opened at $196.17 on Monday. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.50.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

