Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $3.94 on Monday. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

