Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of SAFE opened at $42.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Safehold has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.07.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GEM Realty Capital raised its stake in Safehold by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

