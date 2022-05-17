Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

