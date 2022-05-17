Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Upgraded to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €119.00 ($123.96) price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTC:RPYTF opened at $156.74 on Monday. Reply has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $210.00.
About Reply
