Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nielsen by 1,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

