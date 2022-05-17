Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 35.8% in April

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

