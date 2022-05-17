Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,640,000 after buying an additional 1,978,627 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth $178,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $59,755,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

