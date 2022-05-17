Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
QTRH stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$250.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.98.
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
