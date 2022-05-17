Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MRV opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.75.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

