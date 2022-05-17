Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Decreases By 21.9%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BPOP opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Popular has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after buying an additional 427,546 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.