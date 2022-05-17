Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

