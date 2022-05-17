Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

LON HOC opened at GBX 103.30 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £530.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

