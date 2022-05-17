JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 543.13 ($6.70).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD opened at GBX 130.65 ($1.61) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.