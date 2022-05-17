Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.08.

Emera stock opened at C$62.68 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.82.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

