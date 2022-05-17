Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

TBLA stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $706.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

