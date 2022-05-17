Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 119.92 ($1.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -240.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.79. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

