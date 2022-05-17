Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 123 by Analysts at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.69. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.05).

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($64,317.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

