SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SP opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $698.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 139,859 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 138,049 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

