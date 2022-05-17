Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cormark

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSE. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of TSE opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

