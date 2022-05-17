Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

