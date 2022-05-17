Cowen Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $142.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.74.

NYSE CVNA opened at $38.40 on Monday. Carvana has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

