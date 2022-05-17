Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Cormark

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by Cormark from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of CVE opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

