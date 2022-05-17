City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIO. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $594.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

