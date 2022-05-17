Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $92.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.