Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FURCF. Barclays decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.21) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

