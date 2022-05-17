Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $311.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day moving average of $434.69. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $282.50 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

