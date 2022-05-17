Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $311.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day moving average of $434.69. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $282.50 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

