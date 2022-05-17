Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given New SEK 106 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 106 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.96.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.