Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given New SEK 106 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 106 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

