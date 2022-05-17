Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.00 ($17.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.7631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 9.96%.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.