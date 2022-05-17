UBS Group Trims Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price to €153.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

