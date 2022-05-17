ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Given New €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.98) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.