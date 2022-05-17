The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY opened at $33.44 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.