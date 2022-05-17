TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 160 at Morgan Stanley

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

