Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 95 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

